Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Malaysia's Petronas posts higher Q4 profit, sees lower oil prices in 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Malaysia's Petronas posts higher Q4 profit, sees lower oil prices in 2023

Malaysia's Petronas posts higher Q4 profit, sees lower oil prices in 2023

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Petronas is seen at their office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

13 Mar 2023 05:02PM (Updated: 13 Mar 2023 05:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad on Monday posted a 55 per cent jump in quarterly profit on higher energy prices and bigger sales volume, but warned of moderating prices for this year due to an expected slowdown in the global economy.

Petronas, as the company is known, reported a profit of 24.4 billion ringgit ($5.44 billion) for the three-month period ending December 2022, compared with a profit of 15.7 billion ringgit in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue jumped 38 per cent to 105.9 billion ringgit.

For 2022, Petronas joined other oil majors in posting record financials: revenue surged 51 per cent to 375.3 billion ringgit, while profit doubled to 101.6 billion ringgit.

Energy prices rose in 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, boosting oil companies' profits.

Petronas' Chief Executive Officer Tengku Muhammad Taufik said he expects prices to correct this year.

"As demand recovery is still fragile, based on supply challenges, this means volatility," he said at a news conference.

Petronas also said the group will continue to exercise prudent financial management and firm discipline in reinvesting.

($1 = 4.4840 ringgit)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.