Malaysia's Petronas posts lower H1 profit, revenue

KUALA LUMPUR :Malaysian state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd on Friday reported a drop in first half profit for 2025 compared with the same period last year, citing impacts from some discontinued operations, unfavourable foreign exchange moves and lower average realised prices from its petroleum products.

Petronas posted a profit after tax of 26.2 billion ringgit ($6.2 billion) in the six months ending June 30, down from 32.4 billion ringgit in the corresponding period last year, it said in a statement on Friday.

Revenue for the first half declined to 132.6 billion ringgit, compared with 173.6 billion ringgit a year earlier.

($1 = 4.2050 ringgit)