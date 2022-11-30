Logo
Business

Malaysia's Petronas posts Q3 profit, flags continuing market volatility
Business

FILE PHOTO: A logo of a Petronas fuel station is seen against a darkening sky in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 10, 2016. To match Interview PETRONAS-DOWNSTREAM/ REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

30 Nov 2022 05:51PM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 06:45PM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, on Wednesday posted a near doubling of its third quarter profit and warned of continuing volatility in oil and gas prices.

The company reported a profit of 30.8 billion ringgit in the July-September period, compared with a profit of 16.3 billion ringgit in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue rose 61 per cent to 99.2 billion ringgit, thanks to favourable prices for major products and the impact of the exchange rate.

"Oil and gas prices will remain volatile, influenced by intensifying geopolitical and economic headwinds," Petronas said in its financial report.

Chief executive Tengku Muhammad Taufik said the firm is taking deliberate steps to unlock new value from its core portfolio with a focus on decarbonisation.

Petronas will also pursue attractive opportunities in cleaner energy solutions, he added.

Source: Reuters

