Malaysia's Petronas posts Q3 profit, sees modest demand growth
FILE PHOTO: Petronas logos are pictured at a fuel station in Serdang, Malaysia March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

30 Nov 2021 06:44PM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 06:39PM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, swung to a third-quarter profit on higher prices and demand, and forecast a modest recovery in demand.

The company reported third-quarter profit of 16.3 billion ringgit, compared with a loss of 3.4 billion ringgit in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 50per cent to 61.8 billion ringgit, mainly due to higher average realised prices, the company said.

"The current trajectory of the oil and gas industry is expected to continue, given modest recovery in demand underpinned by improvements of economic activities globally," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

