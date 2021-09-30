Logo
Malaysia's Petronas says maintenance underway at Kimanis oilfields
Petronas logos are pictured at a fuel station in Serdang, Malaysia March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

30 Sep 2021 04:49PM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 04:43PM)
SINGAPORE : Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas said on Thursday that unplanned maintenance is underway at the Gumusut-Kakap oilfield operated by Royal Dutch Shell off the coast of Sabah.

"The operator is working to resolve the matter in ensuring the Kimanis crude oil achieves its peak production," Petronas said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"To minimise the impact, Petronas is maximising Kimanis crude oil production from other fields such as Malikai."

Shell, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, operates the two deepwater fields, Gumusut-Kakap and Malikai, capable of producing 170,000 barrels per day of Kimanis crude at peak.

Petronas' statement confirmed a Reuters report this month that a production issue at the Gumusut-Kakap field will reduce exports of Malaysia's flagship crude oil Kimanis in October and November.

Repair works had been scheduled at the faulty compressor at the field in November, a source had said.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

