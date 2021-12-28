Logo
Malaysia's Petronas sees oil demand fragile and uncertain
Malaysia's Petronas sees oil demand fragile and uncertain

FILE PHOTO: A general view of a Petronas fuel station in Serdang, Malaysia March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

28 Dec 2021 11:34AM (Updated: 28 Dec 2021 11:33AM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas said on Tuesday that it anticipates recovery in oil demand from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to remain fragile and uncertain in the next few years.

In its activity outlook report for 2022-2024, released on Tuesday, Petronas said, "The path towards sustained oil demand recovery remains fragile and uncertain due to the emergence of new COVID-19 variants that trigger fresh waves of lockdowns."

It said industry players were optimistic about economic recovery but remained cautious. "The smarter approach would be to strengthen efforts collectively and be ready to face oil price volatility," it said.

After 2024, Petronas said it foresees a positive outlook for drilling rigs activity while continuing to enhance and upgrade capability. It also expects a steady outlook for fabrication of fixed structures and subsea facilities as it continues efforts to monetise its oil and gas resources.

Liquefied natural gas spot prices were expected to be volatile in the coming years due to weather pattern and potential policy changes that can alter supply-demand dynamics, it said.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Source: Reuters

