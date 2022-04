SINGAPORE : Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas has set the monthly price factors for May-loading crude as follows:

Price Adjustment (Alpha) Price Differential (Beta)

LMKK Tapis Blend Bintulu Dulang Cendor

May 7.90 -2.64 -2.18 2.09 0.66

April 7.60 -2.05 -1.12 1.16 0.43

NB: The differential is added to the benchmark Malaysian Crude Oil (MCO) price to derive values for four grades - Tapis Blend, Bintulu, Dulang, and Cendor.