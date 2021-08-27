Malaysia's Petronas swings back to Q2 profit

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysian state oil firm Petronas on Friday posted a return to profit in the second quarter after recording a loss a year ago, supported by a recovery in price and demand following the reopening of key economies globally.

The world's fourth-biggest LNG exporter said post-tax profit was 9.6 billion ringgit (US$2.29 billion) for the April to June period, against a loss of 21 billion ringgit in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose 68per cent to 57.1 billion ringgit.

(US$1 = 4.1895 ringgit)

