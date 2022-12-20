Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Malaysia's Petronas wins Agua Marinha exploration block in Brazil
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Malaysia's Petronas wins Agua Marinha exploration block in Brazil

Malaysia's Petronas wins Agua Marinha exploration block in Brazil

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Petronas is seen at their office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

20 Dec 2022 01:50PM (Updated: 20 Dec 2022 01:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas said on Tuesday it had won the Agua Marinha exploration block in the Campos Basin during Brazil's bid round.

Petronas said in a statement it won the block during the first cycle of Brazil's open acreage under a production sharing regime bid held in Rio de Janeiro.

Its subsidiary Petróleo Brasil Ltda (PPBL) will hold a 20 per cent participating interest in the block, Petronas said. Petrobas, as the operator will hold 30 per cent share, TotalEnergies will hold 30 per cent, and QatarEnergy 20 per cent.

"This success demonstrates our competitive edge in sustainably developing and monetising assets in the Campos Basin," Petronas Vice President of Exploration Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman said.

PPBL recently announced the first oil discovery at the 4-BRSA-1386D-RJS well in the pre-salt Sépia oil field in the Santos Basin, it said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.