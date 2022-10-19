Logo
Business

Malaysia's Sept exports up 30.1% on-year, below forecast
FILE PHOTO: A cargo ship approaches the terminal at Port Klang, near Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

19 Oct 2022 12:08PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2022 12:08PM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's exports rose 30.1 per cent in September, slightly below forecast, government data showed on Wednesday.

September's exports had been expected to rise 31.2 per cent, according to 15 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Imports in September grew 33 per cent from a year earlier, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Analysts had expected an increase of 46.5 per cent.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 31.7 billion ringgit ($6.72 billion) in September.

($1 = 4.7190 ringgit)

Source: Reuters

