KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's exports in September rose 24.7per cent from a year earlier, beating expectations, government data showed on Thursday.

The median forecast of 14 economists was for September's exports to grow 14.6per cent.

Malaysia's imports in September grew 26.5per cent on-year. The trade surplus in the month was recorded at 26.1 billion ringgit (US$6.29 billion).

(US$1 = 4.1490 ringgit)

