Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Malaysia's Sime Darby says no decision yet to sell healthcare JV with Ramsay
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Malaysia's Sime Darby says no decision yet to sell healthcare JV with Ramsay

Malaysia's Sime Darby says no decision yet to sell healthcare JV with Ramsay

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sime Darby is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

29 Mar 2023 05:44PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2023 06:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby said on Wednesday it has not yet decided to divest its Asia-focused healthcare joint venture with Australia's largest private hospital operator Ramsay Health Care.

The development comes a day after Reuters reported, citing sources, that the two parties were planning to revive the sale of the venture Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care, in a deal that could value the business at about 6 billion ringgit ($1.36 billion).

According to the sources, the companies were in talks with financial advisors to explore a sale of the joint venture to strategic investors.

Last March, Malaysia's IHH Healthcare, one of Asia's biggest private hospital operators, had submitted an indicative proposal to buy Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care.

The discussions were called off in early September, weeks after a group led by private equity firm KKR & Co Inc withdrew a near $15 billion all-cash buyout offer for Australia-listed Ramsay Healthcare.

($1 = 4.4160 ringgit)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.