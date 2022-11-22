Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Malaysia's TIME sells $699 million AIMS data centre business to DigitalBridge
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Malaysia's TIME sells $699 million AIMS data centre business to DigitalBridge

22 Nov 2022 11:19AM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 11:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : Malaysian telecoms firm TIME dotCom said on Tuesday it would divest its 3.2 billion ringgit ($699.45 million) AIMS Group data centre business to U.S infrastructure investor DigitalBridge.

Under the partnership, TIME will sell 49 per cent of the ordinary shares and 100 per cent of the irredeemable convertible preference shares in AIMS Data Centre Holding, and 21 per cent of the ordinary shares in AIMS Data Centre (Thailand), according to a joint statement.

Proceeds from the transaction of some 2 billion ringgit will partly be used to pay a special dividend of up to 1 billion ringgit to TIME's shareholders, TIME's commander in chief Afzal Abdul Rahim said in the statement.

($1 = 4.5750 ringgit)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.