Malaysia's Top Glove posts 97per cent slump in Q2 profit, shares tumble
FILE PHOTO: A worker leaves a Top Glove factory after his shift in Klang, Malaysia December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

09 Mar 2022 01:16PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2022 03:07PM)
KUALA LUMPUR :Shares in Top Glove Corp fell 9.6per cent on Wednesday after reporting a 96.9per cent drop in its second-quarter profit from a year ago, hurt by falling average selling prices of medical gloves as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

Shares of the world's largest medical glove maker have declined more than 34per cent this year.

The Malaysia-based company said in a stock exchange filing profit in the December-February period fell to 87.55 million ringgit ($20.94 million), down from a record 2.87 billion ringgit a year earlier.

Revenue fell 73per cent to 1.45 billion ringgit, the filing showed.

Top Glove, which benefited from soaring demand for gloves during the COVID-19 pandemic, had warned in December of a more challenging business environment with weaker demand and stiffer competition.

The company said on Tuesday it had decided to defer its plans to raise $347 million in a Hong Kong listing given the uncertainties and volatility in equity markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Liz LeeEditing by Ed Davies, Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

