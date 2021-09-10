Logo
Malaysia's Top Glove says cleared to resume business with US
FILE PHOTO: A worker leaves a Top Glove factory after his shift in Klang, Malaysia Dec. 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

10 Sep 2021 09:39AM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 09:45AM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's Top Glove Corporation said on Friday it has been allowed to resume exporting and selling gloves to the United States, following an import ban imposed since last year.

U.S. authorities had banned disposable gloves made by the world's largest medical glove maker since July 2020, saying in March it had sufficient information to determine labour abuses at the company.

Top Glove said in a securities filing its disposable gloves would be admissible at all U.S. ports of entry as of Sept. 10.

The firm said in April it had resolved all indicators of forced labour in its operations, citing a report by independent consultant Impactt Limited.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

