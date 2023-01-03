Lacklustre manufacturing sector to weigh on Singapore’s economy in 2023: Economists

SINGAPORE: Manufacturing will likely be “the biggest drag” on the Singapore economy in 2023, as a slowdown in the sector continues amid weaker global demand, economists said.

But the services sector, riding on the tailwinds of reopening economies around the world, could offer some support for growth and jobs, they added.

Advance estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday (Jan 3) showed that the Singapore economy grew 3.8 per cent in 2022, a marked slowdown from the 7.6 per cent growth in the year before.

Fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) came in at 2.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis, almost half of the 4.2 per cent growth in the previous quarter, as the key manufacturing sector contracted.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about one-fifth of the local economy, shrank by 3 per cent year-on-year in the three months through December. This marked the sector’s first contraction since 2020.

“Manufacturing momentum has been faltering in recent months, especially on growing global growth concerns and with the global electronics, especially semiconductor, industry also losing steam,” said OCBC Bank’s chief economist Selena Ling.

These headwinds will likely persist in the year ahead, alongside ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China.

The Biden administration in October announced new export curbs to cut off China’s access to high-end chips and chip-making equipment made with US technology – a move that Singapore has said could impact its semiconductor industry given how supply chains are highly complex and globalised.

“On a structural level, US-China rivalry on advanced manufacturing remains, so the implications for regional manufacturing supply value-chains is complicated,” Ms Ling said, adding that the “prognosis for the manufacturing sector remains lacklustre”.

Barclays senior regional economist Brian Tan noted that some clusters within manufacturing could benefit from industry-specific tailwinds. For instance, aerospace, which falls under transport engineering manufacturing, should see “some upside” from the recovery of air travel.

But as a whole, the outlook for the sector remains “soft” going into the first half of 2023, he said.

“It will probably be the biggest drag on the economy,” added Mr Tan. “There will also be impact on other trade-related services like wholesale trade that are tied to external demand.”