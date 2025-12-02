Manufacturing weakens in Europe, Asia on faltering demand and tariff uncertainties

Manufacturing was weak in the US, Europe and Asia's biggest economies in November, business surveys showed on Monday (Dec 1), as subdued domestic demand and tariff uncertainties weighed.

The United States, euro zone, China and Japan all saw manufacturing activity contract last month although there were bright spots for Britain and economies in Southeast Asia, which saw growth, purchasing managers' surveys showed.

Factory activity contracted for the ninth straight month in the US amid slumping orders and higher prices for inputs.

Euro zone manufacturing activity slipped back into contraction territory last month, its Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed, and Germany's dominant manufacturing sector experienced a marked deterioration in business conditions.

While weakening demand in the euro zone forced firms to cut jobs at the quickest rate in seven months, in Germany - Europe's largest economy - new orders fell at the fastest rate in 10 months.