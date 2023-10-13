Logo
Map maker TomTom's Q3 loss narrows boosted by car branch growth
Map maker TomTom's Q3 loss narrows boosted by car branch growth

FILE PHOTO: TomTom mapping system is seen inside a vehicle in Eindhoven, Netherlands, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo

13 Oct 2023 01:23PM
Digital mapping specialist TomTom on Friday reported a smaller than expected operating loss for the third quarter, driven by strong results in its automotive branch that grew faster than global car production.

The Dutch company, which relies on its automotive unit for growth, said its quarterly operating loss narrowed to 7.9 million euros ($8.3 million) from a loss of 17.5 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by the company had forecast a loss of 11 million euros.

It reported a quarterly revenue of 144.1 million euros, up 6 per cent from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9480 euros)

Source: Reuters

