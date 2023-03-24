Marina Bay Sands given until April 2024 to start work on S$4.5 billion expansion

SINGAPORE: Integrated resort operator Marina Bay Sands has been given another year - by April 2024 - to start work on its S$4.5 billion expansion plan.

In a filing by its parent company to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Las Vegas Sands said Marina Bay Sands and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) have entered into a supplemental agreement to extend the construction commencement deadline.

This is the second time the construction deadline for MBS’ expansion has been pushed back.

The completion deadline has also been extended to Apr 8, 2028. Under the agreement, certain changes to the construction and operation plans can be made.

A filing dated Mar 30 last year stipulated that MBS had until Apr 8 this year to commence construction on the plans defined in the Second Development agreement with STB in April 2019.

The expansion of Singapore's two integrated resorts – Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa – was announced in 2019.