Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Market over-reacted to proposed lowering of fees for Chinese food delivery platforms - state media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Market over-reacted to proposed lowering of fees for Chinese food delivery platforms - state media

Market over-reacted to proposed lowering of fees for Chinese food delivery platforms - state media

FILE PHOTO: A man stands on an overpass with an electronic board showing Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes, at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

23 Feb 2022 10:24AM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 10:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's state-run newspaper Economic Daily said in a commentary on Wednesday the market had over-reacted to the government's guidance that food delivery platforms should lower service fees.

The policy was not intended to target the platform economy as the government recognises its crucial role in the economy, the commentary said.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us