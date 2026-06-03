Market research firm AlphaSense nearly doubles valuation to $7.5 billion in new funding round

June 3 : Market intelligence platform AlphaSense said on Wednesday it has raised $350 million at a valuation of $7.5 billion, nearly double that of its previous funding round.

The round was led by Vitruvian Partners, Accenture Ventures, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with new investors including D. E. Shaw Ventures and Pinegrove Opportunity Partners.

Founded in 2011, AlphaSense is an AI-powered platform that helps businesses and financial professionals analyze companies, markets, and industries using a wide range of sources such as research reports, regulatory filings, earnings call transcripts, and news.

The funding highlights strong investor demand for AI-related companies, as businesses increasingly adopt artificial intelligence tools to improve productivity, automate workflows and analyze large volumes of data.

The company's valuation has risen substantially from the $4 billion level reached in its 2024 funding round.

New York-based AlphaSense surpassed $600 million in annual recurring revenue in the first quarter and has raised more than $1 billion to date.

The company said the new investment will support its international expansion and scaling of its global customer support infrastructure.

AlphaSense's customers include Adobe, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Nvidia, Pfizer and JPMorgan Chase.