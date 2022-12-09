Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Marketmind: All in on reopening
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Marketmind: All in on reopening

Marketmind: All in on reopening

FILE PHOTO: Pandemic prevention workers gather before their shift to look after buildings where residents do home quarantine, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing, December 8, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

09 Dec 2022 01:35PM (Updated: 09 Dec 2022 01:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee:

Soft demand and weak economic activity remain a drag on China as the world's second-biggest economy slowly but surely shakes off its COVID restrictions. The path to reopening is unlikely to be smooth and straight-forward, with some finding it difficult to break out of habits formed during the strict lockdowns.

Investors though are riding on the reopening optimism. An index of Chinese gambling stocks is up more than 60 per cent in two weeks, all while the spectre of an economic slowdown looms large. Next week's slate of central bank meetings will show us which way the interest rates are headed.

With market events scarce until next week, the spotlight will firmly be on U.S. producer price inflation figures later in the day for more clues about the health of the U.S. economy.

Meanwhile, Keystone pipeline in the United States was shut down after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas. Yet oil remains pinned near one-year lows, as gloom about demand offsets the Ukraine war's strain on supply.

The cause of the leak is unknown and is the third spill of several thousand barrels of crude on the pipeline since it first opened in 2010.

In the corporate world, Microsoft's $69 billion deal to acquire "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard faces antitrust blowback with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission moving to block the biggest ever gaming industry deal.

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

Economic events: U.S. PPI data for November, Norway CPI data for November

Speakers: ECB's Christine Lagarde, Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Per Jansson

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.