Markets boosted by hopes for deal to end US shutdown

HONG KONG: Equities rallied Monday (Nov 10) on hopes that the US government shutdown could be nearing an end after reports said lawmakers had reached a deal to break the record-breaking 40-day impasse.

The prospect of a resumption of operations in the world's biggest economy helped temper lingering worries about extended tech valuations amid talk of an AI bubble following this year's eye-watering rally.

Investors have been growing increasingly concerned about the financial impact of the shutdown, which saw several government services halted, including air travel heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

A University of Michigan survey last week showed a decline in consumer sentiment in November compared with October.

But CNN and Fox News reported on Sunday that senators had reached a bipartisan stopgap deal to fund operations through January after wrangling over health care subsidies, food benefits and Donald Trump's firings of federal employees.

The US president told reporters that "it looks like we're getting close to the shutdown ending".

A procedural vote is due to take place later Sunday.

Lawmakers said it would restore funding for food stamps, reverse Trump's firings of thousands of federal workers and assure a vote on extending health care subsidies.

"There is a growing sense of urgency to reach a compromise," wrote National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril.

"The economic consequences are mounting: the Congressional Budget Office estimates the shutdown could shave 1.5 percentage (annualised) points off quarterly GDP growth by mid-November".