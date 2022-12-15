Markets sink with Wall St on hawkish Fed outlook

HONG KONG: Asian and European equities fell Thursday (Dec 15) after the Federal Reserve signalled US interest rates would go higher than expected and warned the world's biggest economy would grow less than expected next year, fanning fears a recession is on the way.

Traders took their lead from Wall Street, where a more hawkish statement than expected dented hopes the central bank could soften its approach to fighting inflation.

Markets had rallied after data on Tuesday showed the consumer price index rose less than forecast in November, marking a fifth straight slowdown and the lowest level since December last year.

But the Fed appeared less inclined to accept that the recent figures were enough to indicate enough progress was being made.

While it lifted rates by the expected 50 basis points - down from the previous four 75-point hikes - its "dot plot" of forecasts suggested it saw them top out next year at 5.1 per cent, higher than markets had predicted.

"Fifty basis points is still a historically large increase, and we still have some ways to go," Fed boss Jerome Powell told reporters after the announcement.

He added that he "wouldn't see us considering" any cuts until officials were happy that inflation was on track to its two per cent target.

"It will take substantially more evidence to give confidence that inflation is on a sustained downward path," he said.

The Fed also cut its expectations for growth next year as it faced headwinds from the tighter monetary policies, stirring fresh warnings of a recession, which have weighed on equities for much of the year.

But Powell said: "I don't think anyone knows whether we're going to have a recession or not, and if we do, whether it's going to be a deep one or not."