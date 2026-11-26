Nov 26 : US tobacco group Altria said on Thursday it was considering a possible all-cash offer for Imperial Brands and was in talks with another party over part of the British company's business, as Japan Tobacco also was reported to be weighing a bid.

Shares in London-listed Imperial Brands soared as much as 17.6 per cent to 3,562 pence, giving it a market capitalisation of £26.77 billion ($35.07 billion).

Bloomberg News earlier on Thursday reported that Japan Tobacco is evaluating a potential acquisition of Imperial Brands, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last week, Imperial Brands, which makes Winston cigarettes, announced plans to cut up to 4,600 jobs, or nearly a fifth of its workforce as it tightens its grip on costs amid falling cigarette volumes and rising competition.

Imperial's brands also include Davidoff, Gauloises, West and Kool menthol cigarettes, as well as Rizla rolling papers. Japan Tobacco's portfolio includes Camel and Benson & Hedges.

Altria's family of companies includes Philip Morris USA — the maker of Marlboro in the United States.

Altria said it was also in discussions with a third party for a part of Imperial Brands' business, although no agreement had yet been reached.

The Japanese group has been speaking with advisers as it weighs a possible transaction, the report said, adding that JT has considered teaming up with a partner to buy Imperial and then split up the British company's assets in different parts of the world.

Imperial Brands declined to comment and Japan Tobacco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A deal for Imperial Brands would rank among the largest recent acquisitions of a British company by an overseas buyer.

($1 = 0.7634 pounds)