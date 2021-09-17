Logo
Business

Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital acquires tech services group Zemoga
Business

Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital acquires tech services group Zemoga

Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital acquires tech services group Zemoga

FILE PHOTO: Sir Martin Sorrell attends a conference at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

17 Sep 2021 02:09PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2021 02:22PM)
LONDON :Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital has struck a deal to buy Zemoga, a technology services company that provides a new route for the rapidly growing digital advertising group to win work from multinational clients.

Sorrell, the founder of WPP, has turned S4 into a US$6 billion company in the three years since it launched, by acquiring businesses to combine data with digital content and serve the likes of Facebook, Google, Burberry and Netflix.

The move into tech services is designed to enable it to better compete with the likes of Accenture and Globant, which can sell both digital advertising services to a client, as well as internal digital transformation advice.

Sorrell said Zemoga would help S4 take a significant step towards building a third practice area around technology services. A digital transformation group, Zemoga provides product design, engineering and delivery services to clients including Bridgestone, Sony, Roku and Morningstar.

Founded in 2002 in Colombia, Zemoga employs technology specialists across the United States to help clients digitise their internal and customer-facing operations.

"Entry into the technology services sector through Zemoga gives us the full capability to talk to the Chief Technology or Information Officer, as well as the Chief Marketing and Chief Sales Officer," Sorrell said. "We now have the full set."

It did not give a price for the deal.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Sarah Young)

Source: Reuters

