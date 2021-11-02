Logo
Marubeni to consider share buy-back as its financial base improves
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Marubeni Corp is seen at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

02 Nov 2021 11:34AM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 11:29AM)
TOKYO : Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp said on Tuesday it would consider buying back its shares as its financial base has improved on robust earnings, changing its current policy of skipping share buy-backs.

Marubeni raised its net profit outlook for the year to next March to a record 350 billion yen (US$3.1 billion) from 230 billion yen because of strong earnings from its metals segment, though Chief Financial Officer Takayuki Furuya warned of some corrections in prices of iron ore, copper and coking coal in the October to March period.

(US$1 = 113.9300 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

