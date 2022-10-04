Marubeni gets $3 billion from Gavilon grain business sale

TOKYO : Japanese trading company Marubeni Corp said on Tuesday it had so far received $3 billion from the sale of U.S. unit Gavilon's grain business to commodities trader Glencore Plc's Viterra arm.

Under the deal, which was announced in January and completed on Monday, Marubeni had received $3 billion by Oct. 3, including group finance from Marubeni to Gavilon, based on the best estimate at the time of closing.

The sale price will be finalised based on net trade working capital and net debt among other factors on the closing date agreed with Viterra, Marubeni said in a statement.

In January, Marubeni said it expected to receive a total of 300 billion yen to 400 billion yen ($2.1 billion to $2.8 billion) through the deal.

Marubeni expects to book an estimated gain of about 55 billion yen ($379.7 million) from the sale in the October-December quarter.

The company said it is reviewing the gain's impact on its profit forecast for the financial year to March 31 and it plans to provide an update on Nov. 4 along with its earnings results for the July-September quarter.

For Marubeni, the sale marks the end of a painful journey as it booked a series of impairment losses, totalling 120 billion yen, since buying Gavilon for $2.7 billion in 2013, due to weaker grain prices and market volatility.

But the deal is estimated to have had a positive contribution to Marubeni, considering the fund it has collected from the sale, accumulated profits from the Gavilon business, including the fertiliser arm that the Japanese trading house is keeping, a spokesman for Marubeni said.

($1 = 144.8700 yen)