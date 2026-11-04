Marubeni raises full-year profit estimate on strong metals, energy earnings

TOKYO, Nov 4 : Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp on Wednesday raised its net profit forecast for the 2026 fiscal year by 9 per cent, citing stronger earnings from its copper, coking coal and aluminium assets as well as robust performance in its energy and chemical segment.

• The company now forecasts record net profit of 630 billion yen ($3.99 billion) for the year ending March 2027, up from its May estimate of 580 billion yen

• It also raised its annual dividend forecast to 125 yen per share, against its May forecast of 115 yen

• "Profitability has expanded strongly, driven by both the resources and non-resources businesses," Chief Executive Officer Masayuki Omoto told a press conference

• The company is on track to achieve its fiscal 2027 net profit target of at least 620 billion yen, set out in its medium-term management plan announced in February 2025, one year ahead of schedule, Omoto said

• In light of the strong results, the company plans to increase new investments by 100 billion yen and shareholder returns by 20 billion yen this fiscal year, he said

($1 = 157.8800 yen)