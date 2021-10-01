MAS to introduce new digital platform to fight money laundering

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Friday (Oct 1) it would introduce a digital platform enabling banks to share information on customers and transactions, part of efforts to prevent money laundering and financing of criminal activity.

The platform is co-created by MAS and six major commercial banks - DBS Group, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, United Overseas Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Citibank and HSBC, MAS said in a statement.



MAS said that financial institutions face a common challenge of not being able to warn each other about unusual activity in customers' accounts.

"This gap is frequently exploited by financial criminals to make illicit transactions through a web of entities with accounts in different financial institutions, such that each financial institution on its own does not have sufficient information to detect these transactions in a timely manner," said MAS.

The new digital platform, named Collaborative Sharing of Money Laundering/Terrorism Financing Information and Cases (COSMIC), will enable financial institutions to securely share information on customers or transactions, where they cross "material risk thresholds".

"The information sharing framework is designed to target serious criminal behaviours and allow financial institutions to more quickly detect the bad actors to purge and deter them," said Ms Loo Siew Yee, MAS's assistant managing director for policy, payments and financial crime.



"It will strengthen Singapore’s position as a trusted financial centre and place to do business, where financial institutions can better serve the vast majority of legitimate customers."