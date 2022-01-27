MAS obtains civil penalty default judgment against man for insider trading of Oceanus shares

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on Thursday (Jan 27) that it has obtained a civil penalty judgment of S$164,750 against a man for insider trading of shares in Oceanus Group.

The default judgment against Mr Liao Chun-Te was obtained by MAS on Oct 26 last year after he failed to make an appearance in court, said the authority in a media release.

Mr Liao, a foreign national, had sold shares in Oceanus Group “while in possession of non-public and materially price-sensitive information concerning a proposed rights issue” by the company.

Oceanus, which is listed on the Singapore Exchange, had on Jun 7, 2013 announced a rights issue of new ordinary shares.

The issue price of S$0.029 per rights share represented a discount of about 42 per cent to the closing price per ordinary share on Jun 6, 2013.