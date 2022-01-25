MAS to make 'pre-emptive adjustment' in monetary policy stance over inflation risks

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will make another "pre-emptive adjustment" in its monetary policy stance amid a further upward shift in Singapore's inflation outlook, the central bank said on Tuesday (Jan 25).

It will "slightly" raise the rate of appreciation of its monetary policy band given the risks of higher core inflation in the near term. There will be no change to the width and the level at which the Singapore dollar's nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band is centred.

"This move builds on the pre-emptive shift to an appreciating stance in October 2021 and is appropriate for ensuring medium-term price stability," said MAS.

MAS manages monetary policy through exchange rate settings, rather than interest rates, letting the Singapore dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed band.

It adjusts its policy via three levers: The slope, mid-point and width of the policy band, known as the S$NEER.