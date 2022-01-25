MAS tightens monetary policy in surprise off-cycle move: Why and what it means for you and me

SO HOW WILL THIS HELP THE AVERAGE SINGAPOREAN?

Economists said the central bank’s move to allow for a stronger Sing dollar will go towards taming price increases for the man on the street, although the impact will not be immediate.

Noting how the prices for everyday items have risen and are likely to go up further amid persistent global supply chain snarls and the rally in commodity prices, Mr Song said: “From the MAS’ standpoint, it cannot make external prices go down but what it can do is to use the exchange rate to minimise higher import costs.

“It’s about trying to contain as much of the imported inflation as possible by helping the Sing dollar stay firm against our key trading countries. So that instead of a S$10 increase, (consumers get) a smaller price jump of S$9.”

That said, the effects of monetary policy tweaks will take time – from six to nine months moving forward – to materialise.

“This doesn’t mean that your grocery will immediately be 5 to 10 per cent cheaper because everything would have been done in deals or contracts settled months ago,” said Mr Song.

“It’s for the medium term that we hope to see prices stabilising or increasing at a slower rate.”

A stronger Sing dollar compared to the currencies of other countries may also suggest more favourable exchange rates for travellers heading overseas, the economist added.

“But it’s good and bad news. Those who get to travel may enjoy a stronger Sing dollar but the flip side is that from travel package, insurance to items you buy, has become more expensive given how inflation is moving up across the world. Everything costs more now,” said Mr Song.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Economists said further tightening moves by the MAS cannot be ruled out, with the central bank eyeing inflation trends and the economy’s first-quarter GDP performance.

“The MAS has clearly decided on the merits of moving early … However, this front-loaded action does not rule out further tightening at the April meeting,” said ING’s senior economist Nicholas Mapa.

“The MAS will be closely monitoring inflation trends in the coming months to gauge whether more

aggressive tightening will be warranted,” he added.

OCBC Bank’s head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling also said that given how Tuesday’s move is only a “slight steepening” of the appreciation path of MAS policy band, another steepening of the slope in April is “the path of least resistance … if inflation remains broad-based and persistent”.

“The key determinant would be whether core inflation peaks at the 3 per cent handle and stabilises, or if private consumption remains very buoyant to drive car and accommodation prices higher, and there are more domestic fee adjustments arise down the road, in addition to imported inflation,” added Ms Ling.

2022 will be a year of double tightening for Singapore as both fiscal and monetary policy levers will grind tighter.

At the upcoming Budget 2022, the highly anticipated 2 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike, potential additional wealth taxes and a carbon tax hike are likely to be announced and how these measures could influence consumption and inflation expectations ahead remain uncertain.

All eyes will also fall on what higher inflation will mean for the planned increase in GST.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said that the Government will have to start moving on the planned GST increase in Budget 2022 given that the economy is emerging from the pandemic.

Economists from Moody’s Analytics said the latest inflation reading “throws a spanner” into these plans.

“The GST is widely expected to be raised by 2023 at the latest in order for the Government to balance its budget sheet,” said Asia-Pacific economists Denise Cheok and Shahana Mukherjee in a report issued after MAS’ policy decision.

“With prices already rising at record speed, the timing of a GST hike will need to be carefully considered.”