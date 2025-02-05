Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Match forecasts annual revenue below estimates, names new CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Match forecasts annual revenue below estimates, names new CEO

Match forecasts annual revenue below estimates, names new CEO

FILE PHOTO: Match Group logo and stock graph are seen in this illustration taken, May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

05 Feb 2025 05:57AM (Updated: 05 Feb 2025 06:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Match Group forecast its annual revenue below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, a sign users are dialing back spending on its dating apps, sending the Tinder parent's shares down 9.5 per cent after the bell.

Online dating apps have been seeing a slowdown in demand and user engagement over the past few years as economic uncertainty and a lack of new features kept subscribers on the sidelines.

Match also said it has appointed Spencer Rascoff as its chief executive officer, effective immediately, succeeding Bernard Kim.

The company expects its revenue in the range of $3.38 billion to $3.50 billion for the full year 2025, compared with analysts' average estimate of $3.50 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement