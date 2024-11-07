Logo
Business

Match Group forecasts quarterly revenue below estimates, shares fall
FILE PHOTO: Match Group logo and stock graph are seen in this illustration taken, May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

07 Nov 2024 05:21AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2024 05:31AM)
Match Group forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, signaling weak demand for its dating apps as customers cut back on discretionary spending.

Shares of the Dallas, Texas-based company, which offers dating app services including Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and Plenty of Fish, fell 12.6 per cent in extended trading.

The company expects revenue between $865 million and $875 million for the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $905.4 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Total paying users declined 3 per cent to 15.2 million in the third quarter, the company said, marking an eighth straight quarter of decline.

Source: Reuters

