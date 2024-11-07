Match Group forecasts quarterly revenue below estimates, shares fall

Match Group forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, signaling weak demand for its dating apps as customers cut back on discretionary spending.

Shares of the Dallas, Texas-based company, which offers dating app services including Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and Plenty of Fish, fell 12.6 per cent in extended trading.

The company expects revenue between $865 million and $875 million for the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $905.4 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Total paying users declined 3 per cent to 15.2 million in the third quarter, the company said, marking an eighth straight quarter of decline.