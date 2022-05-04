Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Match Group's Shar Dubey to step down as CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Match Group's Shar Dubey to step down as CEO

Match Group's Shar Dubey to step down as CEO

FILE PHOTO: Match Group logo and their app brands are seen in this illustration taken, May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

04 May 2022 04:13AM (Updated: 04 May 2022 04:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Match Group's Shar Dubey will step down as chief executive officer, the Tinder owner said on Tuesday, and will be succeeded by Bernard Kim, mobile gaming maker Zynga's president, effective May 31.

Shar, who joined Match in 2006, will however, continue to serve as a director and advisor to the company. Her departure comes a little over two years at the helm.

Match, which owns dating apps like Hinge and OkCupid, also announced its quarterly results. Total revenue rose 20 per cent to $799 million in the first quarter, beating analysts' estimates of $794.2 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Easing of pandemic-fueled restrictions has increased user mobility in most of Match's markets allowing people to explore and connect outdoors, attracting more users on its flagship dating apps.

The company said that the growth was achieved despite negative impacts from Russia's invasion of Ukraine on its European business and continued COVID-19 cases.

For the first quarter, Tinder's direct revenue grew 18 per cent from the year-ago quarter.

The company's board has also authorized a buyback of up to 12.5 million outstanding shares.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us