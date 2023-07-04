Where are strategic materials germanium and gallium produced?

China said on Monday (Jul 3) it will impose export restrictions on some gallium and germanium products from Aug 1 to protect national security interests.

Here are some details about gallium and germanium.

WHERE IS GERMANIUM FOUND?

Germanium ores are rare and most germanium is produced as a by-product of zinc production and from coal fly ash.

China produces around 60 per cent of the world's germanium, according to the European Association Critical Raw Materials Alliance (CRMA), with the rest coming from Canada, Finland, Russia and the United States.

China exported 43.7 metric tons of unwrought and wrought germanium last year, according to Chinese customs.

WHAT ABOUT GALLIUM?

Gallium is found in trace amounts in zinc ores and in bauxite, and gallium metal is produced when processing bauxite to make aluminium. Around 80 per cent is produced in China, according to the CRMA.

Gallium is used to make gallium arsenide for use in electronics. Only a few companies - one in Europe and the rest in Japan and China - can make it at the required purity, says the CRMA.

China exported 94 metric tons of gallium in 2022, up 25 per cent from the prior year, according to Chinese customs.

US imports of gallium metal and gallium arsenide (GaAs) wafers in 2022 were worth about US$3 million and US$200 million, respectively, according to USGS.