NAIROBI : Mauritius' central bank sold $20 million to commercial banks, a fraction of the record $200 million intervention it made in April, it said on Friday.

The Mauritian rupee MUR= has gained 0.87 per cent against the dollar since the start of the year, data from Refinitiv showed. The rupee was trading at 42.95/43.25 on at 1020 GMT Friday, the data showed.