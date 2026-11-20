GUATEMALA CITY, Nov 19 : Guatemala has unveiled several expressive, life-sized stucco heads crafted in the Maya period, offering the public a look at what researchers say is a unique concentration of such sculptures from the Maya world.

Dating from the seventh and eighth centuries, the pieces are part of a bigger collection unearthed at the Mirador Basin archaeological site in northern Guatemala in a series of digs over the last decade, impressing researchers with their artistry, state of preservation and the size of the collection.

“There is not a single known example anywhere in the Mayan world of such a large number of sculptures recovered from a single structure,” said Douglas Mauricio, an archaeologist at the Mirador Basin Project.

Major Maya cities grew in prominence beginning 3,000 years ago across a large swathe of present-day southern Mexico and several Central American nations, during a period marked by advances in mathematics, astronomy and art.

The elaborate carvings — showing expressions ranging from scrunched foreheads to broad smiles — highlight the Maya people's mastery of a wide range of artistic skills beyond the mathematics and astronomy for which they are known, said Lilian Vega de Zea, restoration director for the Mirador Basin Project.

“It shows us the advanced technology they had in everything," she said.

The use of colors indicated a complex process involving multiple people — some who prepared the colors, others who mixed the stucco, and a person serving as a model for the head itself, Vega de Zea said.

“These heads represent important people ... they also served as a message to the society of the time, depicting someone who held a certain level of authority.”

The sculptures offer clues about a later period of Maya occupation at El Mirador, when a smaller population returned to the site centuries after its Preclassic peak and maintained the earlier pieces in good condition, Mauricio said.

"They continued to preserve, protect, and hold their Preclassic ancestors in high regard," Mauricio said.