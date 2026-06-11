Maybank says it is not under investigation in Indonesia after staff questioned

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 : Malayan Banking Berhad said it was not the subject of any investigation in Indonesia, after Bloomberg had reported that some of its bankers were being questioned by authorities in connection with a probe involving the Salim Group.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the queries focused on transactions related to the export activities of PT Salim Ivomas Pratama, one of Indonesia's biggest palm oil producers.

• Maybank Indonesia's personnel have been requested to provide information as witnesses to assist authorities in accordance with applicable laws, the bank said in a statement issued late on Wednesday, without providing further details.

• "As a regulated financial institution, Maybank remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, compliance and integrity across all its operations," it said, adding that it was committed to fulfilling its legal and regulatory obligations.

• The bank said it was unable to comment further as the matter was ongoing.