Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Mazda to nominate former North America head as next CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Mazda to nominate former North America head as next CEO

Mazda to nominate former North America head as next CEO

FILE PHOTO: Masahiro Moro, President and CEO of Mazda North America, speaks at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

17 Mar 2023 11:23AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2023 11:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Mazda Motor Corp will appoint Masahiro Moro, director and senior managing executive officer, as its new president and CEO, the Japanese automaker said on Friday.

The 62-year-old, a 40-year company veteran who previously served as the head of the automaker's North America operations, will officially take over pending the approval of the shareholders and board in June.

Current President and CEO Akira Marumoto, who took up his role in 2018, will step down from his posts at that time, the company said. Marumoto would continue to serve as an adviser, the Nikkei newspaper reported separately on Friday.

The leadership shake-up comes as the company, which is owned 5.1 per cent by automotive giant Toyota Motor Corp, said in November it would ramp up spending to electrify its vehicles and is considering investing in battery production.

Mazda said incumbent representative director and chairman of the board Kiyotaka Shobuda would remain in his post.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.