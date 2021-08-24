Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Mazda restructures China car joint venture with Changan, FAW
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Mazda restructures China car joint venture with Changan, FAW

Mazda restructures China car joint venture with Changan, FAW

FILE PHOTO: A Mazda logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

24 Aug 2021 04:34PM (Updated: 24 Aug 2021 04:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO/BEIJING : Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corp said on Tuesday it and two Chinese partners have agreed to form a new venture in which it will have a 47.5per cent stake.

State-owned Chongqing Changan Automobile will also hold 47.5per cent of the new joint venture, Changan Mazda Automobile Co Ltd (CMA). FAW will own the remaining 5per cent.

"The three companies aim to utilise every strategic and managerial opportunity in the new joint investment company and strive to make its business and management system optimal to adapt to the needs of the expanding Chinese market," Mazda said in a statement.

In China, the world's biggest car market, Mazda's sales lag far behind other Japanese automakers. It sold 214,574 vehicles in China last year, down from 227,750 units in 2019. Toyota Motor, Honda Motor and Nissan Motor all sold over one million cars in China in 2020.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki in Tokyo and Yilei Sun in Beijing; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us