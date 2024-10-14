MBK, Young Poong secure more than 5% stake in Korea Zinc, filing says

SEOUL : Private equity firm MBK and Young Poong have secured a more than 5 per cent stake in Korea Zinc through a tender offer that closed on Monday, Young Poong said in a regulatory filing.

They received acceptances for just over 1.1 million shares of Korea Zinc, equivalent to 5.34 per cent of outstanding shares, and plan to secure all the shares on Thursday as previously announced, Young Poong said.

Korea Zinc has made its own tender offer to purchase shares in the company as it seeks to fend off what it says is a "hostile" takeover attempt.

MBK said the additional shares would enable it to have enough voting rights to push ahead with their proposal at a shareholders' meetings.

"We believe today will be recorded as a meaningful milestone for Korea's capital market," MBK said in a statement, adding that it marked the first step to enhancing corporate value by improving corporate governance.

The competing sides in combination with their likely supporters had held about a one-third stake in Korea Zinc before the tender offers, according to calculations by Meritz Securities.

"We see that the result fell short of the target set by the other party. We will respond accordingly in the future. We ask for shareholders' continued support and encouragement," Korea Zinc said in a statement.

MBK and South Korea's Young Poong had conducted a tender offer to purchase up to 14.6 per cent of Korea Zinc shares, for an estimated price tag of up to 2.5 trillion won ($1.85 billion) with a tender price set at 830,000 won per share.

Last week, Korea Zinc raised the purchase price and size of its tender offer by 7 per cent to 890,000 won each and increased the number of shares it plans to acquire to up to 20 per cent to 4,140,657 shares alongside Bain Capital, valuing the tender offer at 3.6 trillion won. The offer closes on Oct. 23

Korea Zinc has been in a bitter battle for control of the $12 billion zinc empire with the co-founding Chang family, whose electronics conglomerate Young Poong made an initial joint offer with MBK in September.