McAfee CEO Peter Leav to step down, Greg Johnson to take over

Cybersecurity firm McAfee Corp on Tuesday (May 24) appointed consumer tech veteran Greg Johnson as chief executive officer succeeding Peter Leav who will step down.

Johnson's appointment comes as part of McAfee's dive into a pure-play consumer protection company, which began following the divestment of its enterprise security business in 2021.

Under Leav's leadership, the firm was taken private by a consortium led by US private equity firm Advent International in a US$14 billion deal in November.