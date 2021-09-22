Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

McDonald's Happy Meal toys to go green globally by 2025
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

McDonald's Happy Meal toys to go green globally by 2025

McDonald's Happy Meal toys to go green globally by 2025
FILE PHOTO: The McDonald's logo is seen outside the fast-food chain McDonald's in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
McDonald's Happy Meal toys to go green globally by 2025
Batman and Minions toys made from paper and cardboard that children assemble themselves are seen, as McDonald's makes its future Happy Meal toys for kids more sustainable, in New York, U.S. September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Hilary Russ
22 Sep 2021 06:44AM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 06:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:McDonald's Corp said on Tuesday it will drastically cut the use of plastic in the more than 1 billion children's toys it sells globally each year by the end of 2025.

The change involves swapping out a plastic figurine of Batman, for example, for one made with a dozen cardboard pieces that kids can put together themselves.

More toys will also be made from recycled or plant-based plastics, McDonald's said. The changes will allow the Chicago-based company to cut its use of virgin fossil fuel-based plastic for Happy Meals by 90per cent compared with 2018.

McDonald's is one of many restaurant chains aiming to reduce environmental harm from packaging and other products.

Burger King, a unit of Restaurant Brands International Inc, said in 2019 that it would stop giving out free plastic toys and that customers could return existing ones to be melted down and used as trays and other items.

Stephanie Feldstein, population and sustainability director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement that if McDonald's really wanted to be more sustainable it should reduce the amount of beef it serves and "stop nibbling around the edges of sustainability."

McDonald's, which started selling Happy Meals in 1979, shifted to more sustainable toys in the UK, Ireland and France in 2018.

Some similar toys will soon make their way to the more than 100 other countries where Happy Meals are sold.

In the United States, McDonald's is already using some sustainable toys, including books and Pokemon collectible cards.

More such toys will hit the U.S. market in January, said Amy Murray, vice president of global marketing enablement. The revamped Happy Meals will not cost franchisees more money, she said.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Richard Pullin and Bill Berkrot)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us