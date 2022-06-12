Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

'Vkusno & tochka': McDonald's restaurants reopen in Russia under new name
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

'Vkusno & tochka': McDonald's restaurants reopen in Russia under new name

'Vkusno & tochka': McDonald's restaurants reopen in Russia under new name
Employees take part in preparations before the opening of a new restaurant, following McDonald's Corp company's decision to sell its restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees that will rebrand them under a new name, in Moscow, Russia June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
'Vkusno & tochka': McDonald's restaurants reopen in Russia under new name
Employees take part in preparations before the opening of a new restaurant, following McDonald's Corp company's decision to sell its restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees that will rebrand them under a new name, in Moscow, Russia June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
'Vkusno & tochka': McDonald's restaurants reopen in Russia under new name
A view shows a banner with the logo of a new restaurant chain, following McDonald's Corp company's decision to sell its restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees that will rebrand them under a new name, in Moscow, Russia June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
'Vkusno & tochka': McDonald's restaurants reopen in Russia under new name
An employee takes part in preparations before the opening of a new restaurant, following McDonald's Corp company's decision to sell its restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees that will rebrand them under a new name, in Moscow, Russia June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
'Vkusno & tochka': McDonald's restaurants reopen in Russia under new name
Alexander Govor, entrepreneur and owner of a new restaurant chain following McDonald's Corp company's exit from the Russian market, attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
12 Jun 2022 04:43PM (Updated: 12 Jun 2022 04:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

McDonald's restaurants flung open their doors in Moscow once again on Sunday (Jun 12) under new Russian ownership and a new name: Vkusno & tochka, which translates as "Tasty and that's it".

The new dawn for Russia's fast-food scene will initially see 15 rebranded restaurants open in and around the capital after the US burger giant turned its back on the country over what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The reopening of the outlets, three decades after McDonald's first opened in Moscow in a symbolic thaw between East and West, could provide a test of how successfully Russia's economy can become more self-sufficient and withstand Western sanctions.

Oleg Paroev, chief executive of Vkusno & tochka, said the company was planning to reopen 200 restaurants in Russia by the end of June and all 850 by the end of the summer.

"Our goal is that our guests do not notice a difference either in quality or ambience," Paroev told a media conference in what used to be the first McDonald's restaurant that opened in Soviet Moscow in 1990.

Alexander Govor, the new owner of the chain, said the company employs 51,000 people.

"The corporation asked me to, first of all, keep the headcount, to provide people with work. That's what I'm going to do," he added.

The rebranded fast-food chain will keep its old McDonald's interior but will expunge any references to its old name, said Paroev, who was appointed Russia McDonald's CEO in February, weeks before Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.

Paroev said the company would keep "affordable prices" but did not rule out that they would go up slightly in the near term.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ta

Related Topics

Russia McDonald's

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us