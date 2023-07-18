Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

McDonald's UK apologises after racism, sexual misconduct report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

McDonald's UK apologises after racism, sexual misconduct report

McDonald's UK apologises after racism, sexual misconduct report

More than 100 former and current McDonald's employees reported abuses at the chain in the UK, according to the BBC (Photo: AFP/File/Daniel LEAL)

18 Jul 2023 06:37PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: The head of McDonald's in the UK apologised after the BBC on Tuesday (Jul 18) reported allegations of sexual misconduct, racism and bullying by staff at the fast-food giant.

More than 100 former and current workers of the US company had made the allegations, the state broadcaster said after it began investigating in February.

This was after McDonald's signed a legally-binding agreement with Britain's Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), pledging to protect staff from sexual harassment.

"Every one of the 177,000 employees in McDonald's UK deserves to work in a safe, respectful and inclusive workplace," its UK chief executive Alistair Macrow told the BBC in response to the allegations.

"There are clearly instances where we have fallen short and for that we deeply apologise."

He added that "all proven breaches of our code of conduct will be met with the most severe measures we can legally impose, up to and including dismissal".

The EHRC said it was "concerned" by the allegations, which it would examine "in the context of our current legal agreement with McDonald's to tackle sexual harassment of staff in its restaurants".

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.