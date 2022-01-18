Media mogul Byron Allen's firm inks multi-year cloud deal with Google

Media entrepreneur Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) struck a multi-year deal with Google Cloud on Tuesday, through which the Alphabet Inc-owned company will provide cloud services to the entertainment firm.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Media companies are increasingly signing up cloud partners for hosting content and analytics to get a bird's-eye view of content metrics across platforms.

Google Cloud provides services to a host of media clients, including Comcast Corp-owned media group Sky and Major League Baseball.

Through the deal, AMG said it would double down on its streaming service offerings to audiences worldwide and push its content on YouTube TV.

AMG runs ten cable TV networks such as The Weather Channel and Entertainment Studios, its movie production unit.

Meanwhile, the company's top boss Byron Allen is currently pursuing a bid to acquire U.S. regional TV operator Tegna Inc.

