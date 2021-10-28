Mediacorp launches platform to connect brands with social media talents

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp launched on Wednesday (Oct 28) a new self-service platform that connects marketers and media agencies to social media talents.

Brands looking to build "impactful social media marketing campaigns" can now use Mediacorp SocialHub, which brings together Mediacorp's celebrities, digital content creators, talents from partner agencies, as well as independent influencers, said the company in a news release.

This would give clients more options as they plan their social campaigns from conceptualisation to execution using a "data-driven approach", it said.

"With over 80 per cent of Singaporeans on social media, social media marketing is increasingly becoming a key part of any marketing strategy to increase awareness of one’s brand, product or service.

"Statistics also show that close to 51 per cent of Singaporeans are influenced by social media when making purchasing decisions," said Mediacorp.

It added that the new platform will allow marketers to tap the extensive reach of close to 300 talents, comprising artistes and content creators from The Celebrity Agency, Bloomr.SG, Fly Entertainment and Starsnest, to reach out to their target audience and at a budget that suits them.

"Mediacorp SocialHub empowers marketers to self-create, order and track their campaigns via a single platform," said the company.