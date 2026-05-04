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MediaTek hires former TSMC executive to boost AI chip packaging
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MediaTek hires former TSMC executive to boost AI chip packaging

MediaTek hires former TSMC executive to boost AI chip packaging

FILE PHOTO: File Photo: A Mediatek logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

04 May 2026 11:00AM
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TAIPEI, May 4 : Taiwanese chip designer MediaTek said it has appointed former TSMC executive Douglas Yu as a part-time adviser as it steps up advanced packaging work and expands into the AI chip market.

Here are a few details:

• Yu joined TSMC in 1994 and retired in 2025, holding a range of roles in backend research and development. He played a key part in developing TSMC's advanced packaging technologies, including its CoWoS (Chip on Wafer on Substrate).

• CoWoS is a key chip packaging technology widely used in artificial intelligence chips, including Nvidia chips.

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• "We look forward to leveraging his extensive industry experience and technical expertise to support the company's exploration and roadmap planning for future advanced packaging technologies, as well as to guide our R&D and investment strategy in advanced packaging-related products and technologies associated with TSMC," MediaTek said in a statement on Saturday.

• TSMC's CoWoS capacity has been in high demand, with customers such as Nvidia and cloud service providers scrambling to secure capacity.

• Last week, MediaTek said it expects to generate multiple billions of dollars in revenue from its AI accelerator ASIC chips by 2027.

Source: Reuters
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